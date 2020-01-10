AWM Story of the Week

Every week, the AWM is excited to bring you stories written by our visitors in our Story of the Day exhibit, which features typewriters that visitors can interact with directly, or our newest temporary exhibit, My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today. Check back weekly for new stories, and visit the Museum to try out our typewriters, see the exhibit, and possibly be featured here! This week we’re all about aliens! 👽

ATTENTION PEOPLE OF EARTH

ALIENS ARE INVADING AND EATING ALL THE ICE CREAM

AND TACOS TOO

THESE ARE BY FAR OUT I MEAN OUR MOST PRECIOUS RESOURCES

WE MUST DEFEAT THE SMELLY GREEN ALIENS

WE MUST GET ONTO THEIR SPACESHIP AND FART IN IT

IT’S SUPER SUPER CRAMPED IN THERE SO THEY’LL SOME I MEAN COME RUNNING OUT TRUST ME

THEN OUR ICE CREAM AND TACOS WILL FOREVER BE SAFE YAY

A Different Kind of Teacher

Tramane stands without permission. He has something to say.

“Tramane, please sit down,” I half-heartedly plead. He’s on a roll, ok?

“But, I was abducted by aliens,” he says . “Isn’t anyone interested?”

Aliens like me, I thought. Usually it takes a moment or two for people to recognize my identity; it isn’t easy to spot my alienness. I was hoping that my secret was still safe and I would not have to vaporize the class.

Supernatural Museum Visitors?

At night, when the museum is closed, I sneak down here to write messages to guests. Sadly, no one ever writes back. Won’t you?

Please?

Come on, now. Be a good chap. Lady? Person?

I eagerly await your response. Shall it ever come?

I turn to walk away from the typewriter. As I tread my third step to return to my post, the typewriter comes alive.

“Hello?” is all that it reads