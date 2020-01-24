Every week, the AWM is excited to bring you stories written by our visitors in our Story of the Day exhibit, which features typewriters that visitors can interact with directly, or our newest temporary exhibit, My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today. Check back weekly for new stories, and visit the Museum to try out our typewriters, see the exhibit, and possibly be featured here!

Now is the Time for All Good Men to Come to the Aid of Their Country

To aid our country is to engage in civil discourse, to hear our differences and to find common ground. To aid our country is to respect your fellow countryman, to speak with honor and truth, to be better than you have ever been before. As it is we are descending to places we have never gone before. We cannot give up and we cannot spew hate, and we must learn that there is enough for all of us. Standing on a border line, both physical and in the mind, we write not just to remind ourselves of past thought, but also to remind others of what may be to come.

A Dream Across Borders

Monday, August 6

The weary traveler arrived in an unfamiliar town.

His whole life led to this moment; he had finally come to the place of his dreams.

The only thing missing was her.

He still had her scent on a ribbon, the memory of her face crystalline in his mind, concrete promises and plans not far from his thoughts.

Yet the borders remained shut. The last time she had traveled to meet him, she was interrogated at customs for 45 whole minutes without reason, and sent back to her country with just as little hesitation.

All they both wanted was to live and dream together…

“Des amoureux…”

“C’est beau l’amour…”

Charming Habit

It began in Thailand, this charming habit. The couple was preparing to cross the street. The man looked both ways and began crossing. The woman was still checking traffic to the right and remained on the sidewalk. The man grew impatient with her. “Why did you not cross with me,” he chided. “How was I to know you started across?!”

And so now whenever they are together and need to cross a street, the man gently takes the woman’s hand. And they cross together.

After 38 years of marriage, they have learned to do this. And it’s good. It’s all good.