A list of iconic and powerful Ruth Bader Ginsburg quotes

On March 15, 1933, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn, New York. The Notorious RBG, as she came to be known and embraced, served as a justice on the U.S. Supreme Court from 1993 until her death in 2020. An outspoken champion of civil rights, especially as an advocate for women’s rights and gender equality, Ginsburg left and indelible mark on our country and our lives with her legal arguments, steadfast support of civil rights, and, of course, her words. We have gathered some of our favorite Ruth Bader Ginsburg quotes here, and we encourage you to share them.

As Ginsburg herself said, “Whatever you choose to do, leave tracks.” Thank you, RBG, for leaving us these tracks to follow and for fighting to make the world a little better while you were here.

“I am a very strong believer in listening and learning from others.” —Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“I pray that I may be all that [my mother] would have been had she lived in an age when women could aspire and achieve and daughters are cherished as much as sons.” —Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“A constitution, as important as it is, will mean nothing unless the people are yearning for liberty and freedom.” —Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time.” —Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“Fight for the things that you care about. But do it in a way that will lead others to join you.” —Ruth Bader Ginsburg