Spring Into Action and Register Early for Four New Get Lit Happy Hour Events

May through August Get Lit event tickets are on sale now!

March 9, 2023 (CHICAGO) – The American Writers Museum revealed a new lineup of Get Lit events for late spring and summer. The Get Lit happy hour events for the months of May through August are themed around memoirs, LGBTQ+ Pride, sci-fi, and Land of Oz, and feature special guests, music, and interactive writing activities. At these fun after hours events, attendees can enjoy drinks and snacks while mingling with fellow literature enthusiasts. Each event in the series takes place at the American Writers Museum in downtown Chicago on the second Tuesday of each month from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at $15 for AWM members and $25 for non-members, and include access to the AWM’s exhibits and drink tickets for two complimentary beverages.

Whether you’re a seasoned writer or simply enjoy reading, the happy hour series is a great way to unwind after a long day while also engaging with like-minded individuals. “The first two were successful in attracting a diverse group of new visitors and generating excitement around the series,” said AWM President Carey Cranston. Read event recaps for the January and February installments on the our blog.

The upcoming March Get Lit celebrates women’s achievements in literature with a book swap and a Trailblazing Women scavenger hunt. The book swap is an opportunity for attendees to share favorite works by female writers and discover new ones. Additionally, the Trailblazing Women scavenger hunt is a fun and educational way to learn more about the contributions of women in literature throughout history. For this event, the AWM has partnered with Chicago Books to Women in Prison who will collect book donations to help them fulfill their mission to distribute free books to incarcerated people across the country.

The April Get Lit event is turning the AWM into a mini golf course for the night! Guests are invited to grab a putter and play their way through the museum’s galleries while learning more about different sportswriters. In addition to the golfing experience, attendees can enjoy cocktails inspired by the greens and fairways of famous golf courses around the world. Tom Coyne will also be on hand to sign copies of his new book and share stories from his travels across America’s golf courses. This unique event promises to be a fun-filled evening for all, whether you’re an avid golfer or simply looking for a new way to experience the museum.

Click here for more information on all Get Lit events and to purchase tickets. Additional drink tickets are available for purchase. Guests must be 21+ to attend Get Lit. Funds raised at this event will go towards the AWM’s Write In Youth Education Program that serves middle and high school students from under-resourced schools.

Tickets are limited, so be sure to book early to avoid missing out on these one-of-a-kind events! 2023 Get Lit events include:

Press images available HERE

About the American Writers Museum

The American Writers Museum is the first museum of its kind in the United States. The mission of the American Writers Museum is to engage the public in celebrating American writers and exploring their influence on our history, our identity, and our daily lives. The museum is located at 180 N. Michigan Ave. Chicago, IL 60601, and offers something for every age group including permanent exhibits and special galleries highlighting America’s favorite works and the authors behind them. Tickets to the museum are $14 for adults, $9 for seniors, students, and teachers. Free for members and children ages 12 and under. To inquire about discounted rates for groups of 10 or more, including adults, student travel groups, and University students, visit AmericanWritersMuseum.org/visit/groups/ or call 312-374-8770. Museum hours are Thursday – Monday 10 AM – 5 PM. For more information visit AmericanWritersMuseum.org or call 312-374-8790.