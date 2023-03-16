Get (Chick) Lit: Women Writers Recap

A Night in Celebration of Women Writers

In honor of Women’s History Month, we saluted women writers and their impact at our recent Get Lit happy hour event on March 14. We swapped books, donated books to women in prison, did a scavenger hunt throughout the museum and, of course, enjoyed refreshing beverages. Read on to take a look back at some of the highlights from the night, and join us for our next Get Lit in April!

Get Lit is an after-hours event series from the AWM on the second Tuesday of every month from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. It is, dare we say, the most LIT happy hour in downtown Chicago with a different theme each month. Our next event, Get (Green) Lit: Mini Golf, Big Vibes, takes place April 11 and tickets are on sale now. For this event we are turning the museum into a mini golf course! Play nine specially designed holes of mini golf while you sip on adult beverages and meet golf writer Tom Coyne. Get your tickets here!

Book Swap

We had a great time connecting with fellow readers over our favorite books by women writers. We shared why we like them, swapped with each other, and made new friends! Plus, the good folks from Chicago Books to Women in Prison accepted book donations throughout the night which helps them fulfill their mission to distribute paperback books free of charge to incarcerated people nationwide, focusing on all women and trans/non-binary people. Learn more about their work and support their efforts here.

Trailblazing Women Writers Scavenger Hunt

Attendees used their knowledge of women writers trivia to participate in the Trailblazing Women Writers Scavenger Hunt! The answers to every clue could be found in the AWM’s exhibits and attendees had a blast searching for them. Plus, once they completed the scavenger hunt they were entered into a raffle drawing to win prize packages. Thank you to all the scavenger hunt participants and congratulations to the prize winners!

Poems While You Wait

Our good friends from Poems While You Wait were on site again with their vintage typewriters by their sides writing poems on the fly based on prompts from event attendees. Many folks left with an original typewritten poem and a memento of a fun evening!

Cheers to women writers!

In case you were wondering, yes we did have a lot of fun with the portable photo booth.

Thank you to everyone who joined us and helped make this another memorable Get Lit happy hour event! We can’t wait to see you all again and run it back next month. Check out more photos from past events below, as well as the schedule for upcoming Get Lit happy hours. The full list of upcoming Get Lit happy hours can be found here.

Written by Nate King, Photos by Nikki Geslani