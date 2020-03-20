Every week, the AWM is excited to bring you stories written by our visitors in our Story of the Day exhibit, which features typewriters that visitors can interact with directly, or our newest temporary exhibit, My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today. Check back weekly for new stories, and visit the Museum to try out our typewriters, see the exhibit, and possibly be featured here!

Star Stuff by H.T.

I seek what everyone seeks. I want what every one wants. I am on this same journey that we share of self-discovery. I am the person nearest to you, and the furthest from you. I am the people who love, care, and trust.

I am the people that harm, hate, and deceive.

I share everything that you feel, think, and desire. I am no one. I am everyone. We are all lost trying to make sense of nonsense. To find meaning in the world. This is god’s test or his game. We live in the most habitual time in the universe. It wouldn’t be another epoch like this one until a new one arises. Make this conscious life count somehow.

After all, we are the universe experiencing itself. h.t.

Actually, we are made of star stuff.

Feeling Blue

But feeling blue doesn’t have to be sad.

Absorb the beauty of the blue that hugs the star in the sky that warms you, the bodies of water that drown you, in the depths of understanding not only yourself, but with the world.

The musician of the tweets that wake you up in the morning.

The petals that depart from a stem that decorate the grass.

The eyes of your lover you wish to wake up in the morning.

And the bin that reminds you of the ability to reuse not only plastic products, but ideas and things of love and joy.

Being blue isn’t just sad, being blue could be beautiful if only you knew.

Because of You

Because of you, I understand;

I understand what love is all about

and I understand that love is not selfish, nor is it patient.

Love is pure, but also has its dark and twistys

but I would rather sped all of the dark and light parts with you

rather than solely sunshine with someone else.