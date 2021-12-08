Finishing the Hat: Stephen Sondheim Quotes

Remembering Stephen Sondheim (1930-2021) through his own words.

White, a blank page or canvas

The challenge, bring order to the whole

Through Design

Composition

Tension

Balance

Light

And Harmony

On November 29, 2021 the world lost one of the greatest musical theatre writers of all time. Stephen Sondheim, considered by many to be the Shakespeare of the American musical, brought to life some of the most beloved works of our time including Gypsy, West Side Story, Into the Woods, Follies, and more. Tonight, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of all Broadway theatres in New York City for exactly one minute at 6:30 pm EST in his memory.

Since we here at the American Writers Museum work to celebrate the written word, we feel the best way to honor the life and work of Stephen Sondheim is through the lyrics and music he created. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite quotes from Sondheim’s works with links to the complete lyrics and to recorded performances from some of the world’s best performers.

Rest easy, Stephen Sondheim, and thank you for your words and music. Thank you for writing.

Collected by Matthew Masino

“Tonight” from West Side Story (1957)

Tonight. tonight,

The world is full of light,

With suns and moons all over the place.

Tonight, tonight,

The world is wild and bright.

Going mad, shooting sparks into space.

Today the world was just an address.

A place for me to live in,

No better than all right,

But here you are

And what was just a world is a star

Tonight!

Click here to listen to “Tonight” from the upcoming West Side Story film performed by Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort or read the full lyrics here.

“The Worst Pies in London” from Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (1979)

No denying times is hard, sir-

Even harder than

The worst pies in London.

Only lard and nothing more-

Is that just revolting?

All greasy and gritty,

It looks like it’s molting,

And tastes like-

Well, pity

A woman alone

With limited wind

And the worst pies in London.

Ah sir,

Times is hard. Times is hard.

Listen to “Worst Pies in London” performed here by Patti Lupone in the video below or read the full lyrics here.

“Little Dream” from The Birdcage (1996)

You are the dream and I, the dreamer

Each night anew

Tell me, my dream, are you a dreamer

Too?

And of who?

Watch this scene from The Birdcage featuring “Little Dream” performed by Nathan Lane and featuring Robin Williams.

“Getting Married Today” from Company (1970)

Pardon me, is everybody here?

Because if everybody’s here

I’d like to thank you all

For coming to the wedding.

I’d appreciate you going even more

I mean, you must have lots of better things to do

And not a word of it to Paul

Remember Paul? You know, the man I’m going to marry

But I’m not, because I wouldn’t ruin anything

As wonderful as he is.

But I thank you all for the gifts and the flowers,

Thank you all, now it’s back to the showers

Don’t tell Paul, but I’m not getting married today.

Click here to listen to “Getting Married Today” from the 2018 West End revival performed by Jonathan Bailey, Alex Guamond, and Daisy Maywod or read the full lyrics by clicking here.

“Send in the Clowns” from A Little Night Music (1973)

Isn’t it rich?

Are we a pair?

Me here at last on the ground

You in mid-air

Send in the clowns

Isn’t it bliss?

Don’t you approve?

One who keeps tearing around

One who can’t move

Where are the clowns?

Send in the clowns

Listen to “Send in the Clowns” performed in the video below by Dame Judi Dench or read the full lyrics here.

“Any Moment/Moments in the Woods” from Into the Woods (1987)

Just a moment

One peculiar passing moment

Must it all be either less or more

Either plain or grand?

Is it always “or”?

Is it never “and”?

That’s what woods are for:

For those moments in the woods…

Oh, if life were made of moments

Even now and then a bad one

But if life were only moments

Then you’d never know you had one.

Listen to “Any Moment/Moments in the Woods” performed here by Joanna Gleason and Robert Westenberg or read the full lyrics here.

“Finishing the Hat” from Sunday in the Park with George (1984)

And when the woman that you wanted goes

You can say to yourself, “Well, I give what I give.”

But the woman who won’t wait for you knows

That, however you live

There’s a part of you always standing by

Mapping out the sky

Finishing a hat…

Starting on a hat..

Finishing a hat…

Look, I made a hat…

Where there never was a hat.

Listen to “Finishing the Hat” performed here by Mandy Patinkin at Sondheim! The Birthday Concert and read the full lyrics here.