Get (Green) Lit: Mini Golf, Big Vibes Recap

Mini Golf in a museum? You bet.

We turned the American Writers Museum into a nine-hole mini golf course at our recent Get Lit happy hour event on April 11. Visitors enjoyed beer, wine and boozy Arnold Palmers while exploring our exhibits and playing mini golf, each hole inspired by an influential writer of the past. Plus, contemporary golf writer and bestseller Tom Coyne joined us for the evening to chat about his writing, meet fans and fellow golfers, and signs books. Read on to take a look back at some of the highlights from the night, and join us for our next Get Lit in May!

Get Lit is an after-hours event series from the AWM on the second Tuesday of every month from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. It is, dare we say, the most LIT happy hour in downtown Chicago with a different theme each month. Our next event, Get (Green) Lit: Me, Myself, and I, takes place May 9 and tickets are on sale now. For this event we are celebrating memoir writing with literary trivia, a create-your-own book cover craft station, a specialty cocktail The Memoir-tini, and more. Get your tickets here!

Mini Golf

Visitors and AWM staff had a ball playing mini golf throughout our exhibits! Nine holes filled with fun and surprises and obstacles led to a great night on the links for everyone. The holes wound their way through the galleries and snaked around, behind, and under typewriters, books, and paper.

Tom Coyne

The highlight of the evening for golfers and readers alike was to hear from Tom Coyne, bestselling author of A Course Called America: Fifty States, Five Thousand Fairways, and the Search for the Great American Golf Course. Tom met with fans of his work, signed books, chatted about his writing and golfing, and shared stories from his recent time covering The Masters. Tom also shared his thoughts about the event and the AWM, which you can watch in the video below!

Cheers to the incredible bar staff!

Our friends from Happy Hour Mobile Bartending were on site for another Get Lit event and they were serving up deliciously refreshing beverages all night long! They mixed the event’s signature cocktail, The Sandtrap, an Arnold Palmer spiked with vodka. They even brought a beer cart around the mini golf course much like you’d see on a full size golf course!

Thank you to everyone who joined us and helped make this another memorable Get Lit happy hour event! We can’t wait to see you all again and run it back next month. Check out more photos from past events below, as well as the schedule for upcoming Get Lit happy hours. The full list of upcoming Get Lit happy hours can be found here.

Written by Nate King, Photos by Nikki Geslani