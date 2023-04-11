Because I Could Not Stop for Death: An Emily Dickinson Mystery by Amanda Flower

From the publisher: “Emily Dickinson and her housemaid, Willa Noble, realize there is nothing poetic about murder in this first book in an all-new series… Tragedy soon strikes and Willa’s beloved brother, Henry, is killed in a tragic accident at the town stables… Viewing it first as a puzzle to piece together, Emily offers to help, only to realize that she and Willa are caught in a deadly game of cat and mouse that reveals corruption in Amherst that is generations deep…”

Flower recently visited the AWM to discuss her new mystery novel and share insights into how Emily Dickinson’s life and writing has inspired her own writing career. Listen to a podcast of the event here, or watch the full program on YouTube!

—Karie, Director of Marketing