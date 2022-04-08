National Poetry Month Writing Challenge

We’re celebrating National Poetry Month here at the American Writers Museum with a brand new poetry writing challenge! Every week in April, we’re featuring a new poetry prompt at our Story of the Day exhibit. Guests are invited to use one of our typewriters to try their hand at the art of poetry. This past week, our poets were asked to imagine that a ghost had discovered a typewriter. What would they say? Check out some of our favorite responses below.

Ghost Writer by Megan Klohr

Cold rainy day

My non-existent fingers tingle

Words tickle out from my soul

Yes, my soul is there

You are surprised

My body is clear, my mind is not

I am still full of life

My words my only release

I am a ghost.

But I am also a writer.

Untitled by Anonymous

when the horns blaring

screed gravel slam back

she’s rain-drench yellow

flagged men with chick’s

behind yelling

pass

am i alive or now dead

having come so close

deserved grace

implodes

Untitled by Anonymous

the ballroom floor is filled with ghosts

those who have not found a home

heaven will not take them

penance does no good

supposedly hell is the place to be

if only i was able to enter

alas i have no soul to sector

my hand is led to the dance floor

my body follows it

the stars and moon are singing

even i have to admit

death looks beautiful tonight

Untitled by Anonymous

Will you

Remember us the way that

The couple behind us.

That is, to say

The way we remember the couple

In front of us

Front-lit

Blue from the stage

To participate in our National Poetry Month challenge, stop by the AWM anytime in April. We are open Thursday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. If you can’t make it to the museum, share your poem on social media and tag us or drop it in the comments below.

This week’s prompt is titled “ROYGBIV”. What could be more vivid than writing a poem about color? Write a poem about your favorite color.