National Poetry Month Writing Challenge Week 2

We’re celebrating National Poetry Month here at the American Writers Museum with a brand new poetry writing challenge! Every week in April, we’re featuring a new poetry prompt at our Story of the Day desk. Guests are invited to use one of our typewriters to try their hand at the art of poetry. This past week, our poets were asked to look at the colors of the rainbow to inspire their poetry. Check out some of our favorite responses below.

A Blue Haiku by Anonymous

Blue gets a bad rap,

It is a color of peace,

Not one of sadness.

April 9, 2022 by Anonymous

Yellow roses, yellow skies

bright enough to hurt my eyes

happy enough to heal a soul

constant enough to leave a glow

the sun, the stars, and the moon

romantic enough to make you swoon

bold, yet sweet

and such a treat

Color Blue by Anonymous

Color blue. Everywhere. Sweatshirt. Sky. Walls. What I see when I close my eyes and imagine a better place. But then there is yellow. So loud. And annoying.

But purple

Oh, purple

To participate in our National Poetry Month challenge, stop by the AWM anytime in April. We are open Thursday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. If you can’t make it to the museum, share your poem on social media and tag us or drop it in the comments below.

This week’s prompt is titled “Tiny Terrors.” Write the shortest poem about the scariest thing you can imagine!