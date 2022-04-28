CHICAGO, Ill. – The American Writers Museum today announced its full programming schedule for the 2022 American Writers Festival from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Sunday, May 15 at the Chicago Cultural Center and American Writers Museum. The free, one-day event will coincide with the museum’s fifth anniversary and will feature more than 70 contemporary authors, poets and playwrights coming together to celebrate the written word. To view the complete schedule, click here.

The schedule consists of discussion panels and author signings with leading contemporary writers across various genres, including children’s and young adult fiction, science fiction, history, biographies, poetry, and satire, who will share their insights into their craft. Highlights will include works from the 2021 National Student Poets, conversation co-sponsored by the Chicago Humanities Festival with Kelly Lytle Hernández about her book, Bad Mexicans: Race, Empire, and Revolution in the Borderlands, and Sara Paretsky discussing her latest book, Overboard with book critic Donna Seaman.

“The first American Writers Festival is a reflection of American writing the nation can be proud of,” said American Writers Museum President Carey Cranston. “Our diverse program schedule showcases the wide range of written works that has shaped our history and culture and allows for a variety of in-depth discussions and topics for visitors of all ages to enjoy.”

Programming inside the American Writers Museum’s S. Leigh Pierson and Douglas R. Conant Readers Hall includes Your Legacy by Schele Williams, History Comics: The Stonewall Riots, by Archie Bongiovanni, a live taping of American Writers Museum’s podcast Dead Writer Drama with Jennifer Keishin Armstrong and Zakiya Dalila Harris, and more. Stages at the Chicago Cultural Center will also feature exciting conversations featuring Jacqueline Woodson, Peter Sagal of NPR’s Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me, Jocelyn Nicole Johnson, and more, as well as Q+A opportunities at select sessions.

The American Writers Festival will also feature one-of-a-kind programming from American Library Association, Chicago Public Library, The Newberry Library, Black Arts Consortium, and the Poetry Foundation.

As a special added bonus, the AWM will waive museum admission fees on Sunday, May 15 and Monday, May 16 – AWM’s fifth anniversary – to encourage more people to experience the works of the greatest American writers. Guests can also purchase authors’ books on-site through the Seminary Co-op Bookstore.

The festival will also feature two virtual programs: A conversation between renowned writers Maxine Hong Kingston and Viet Thanh Nguyen, and an interview with Kim Michele Richardson, author of The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek and The Book Woman’s Daughter.

The full event schedule can be found here.

For high-res images, b-roll, social media assets and more, click here.

To stay up-to-date on guest announcements and programs by the American Writers Museum, click here.

Proof of vaccination is required and masks must be worn inside the event spaces for the safety of our writer guests.

About American Writers Museum

The American Writers Museum is the first museum of its kind in the United States. The mission of the American Writers Museum is to engage the public in celebrating American writers and exploring their influence on our history, our identity, and our daily lives. The museum is located at 180 N. Michigan Ave. Chicago, IL 60601, and offers something for every age group including permanent exhibits and special galleries highlighting America’s favorite works and the authors behind them. Tickets to the museum are $14 for adults, $9 for seniors, students, and teachers. Free for members and children ages 12 and under. To inquire about discounted rates for groups of 10 or more, including adults, student travel groups, and University students, visit AmericanWritersMuseum.org/visit/groups/ or call 312-374-8770. Museum hours are Thursday – Monday 10 AM – 5 PM. For more information visit AmericanWritersMuseum.org or call 312-374-8790.