The ultimate reading list for the inaugural American Writers Festival

This Sunday, May 15 is the inaugural American Writers Festival! Coinciding with our fifth anniversary, more than 70 writers from around the country will converge in downtown Chicago to celebrate the written word. Spread across five stages at the Chicago Cultural Center and American Writers Museum, the Festival features writers from all genres.

Since we love books, and we have a feeling you do too, we put together the ultimate American Writers Festival reading list. Many of these books will be available for purchase on site the day of the Festival from our bookselling partner Seminary Co-op Bookstores, though not all of them will be. Some of the books featured are new releases, some older classics. For some writers, this is their first book and for others it is one of many. But no matter what, taken together these books represent the breadth and power of American writing.

And all these writers will be at the American Writers Festival! Click on the links to learn more about the writers and their respective events. See the full Festival schedule here.

Aaron Slater, Illustrator by Andrea Beaty Andrea Beaty and Betsy Bird

11:00 a.m.

S. Leigh Pierson and Douglas R. Conant Readers Hall

American Writers Museum

The Air You Breathe by Frances de Pontes Peebles Panel Discussion: Crossing Boundaries

2:30 p.m.

Millennium Park Room

Chicago Cultural Center

Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide to the Constitution by Elie Mystal Elie Mystal and Ivy Wilson

4:30 p.m.

Sidney R. Yates Gallery

Chicago Cultural Center

Bad Mexicans: Race, Empire and Revolution in the Borderlands by Kelly Lytle Hernández Kelly Lytle Hernández and Michael Zapata

3:00 p.m.

G.A.R. Hall

Chicago Cultural Center

Best Worst American by Juan Martinez Panel Discussion: Crossing Boundaries

2:30 p.m.

Millennium Park Room

Chicago Cultural Center Panel Discussion: Small Odysseys: Selected Shorts Presents 35 New Short Stories

4:30 p.m.

Preston Bradley Hall

Chicago Cultural Center

Beyond Banned Books: Defending Intellectual Freedom Through Your Library by Kristin Pekoll The Slippery Slope of Censorship

12:30 p.m.

Millennium Park Room

Chicago Cultural Center

The Billboard by Natalie Y. Moore Natalie Y. Moore and J. Nicole Brooks

1:30 p.m.

Millennium Park Room

Chicago Cultural Center

Black Pulp: Genre Fiction in the Shadow of Jim Crow by Brooks E. Hefner Brooks E. Hefner and Evan F. Moore

4:00 p.m.

G.A.R. Hall

Chicago Cultural Center

Blue Hallelujahs by Cynthia Manick Panel Discussion: The Future of Black: Afrofuturism, Black Comics, and Superhero Poetry

2:00 p.m.

G.A.R. Hall

Chicago Cultural Center

The Book Woman’s Daughter by Kim Michele Richardson Kim Michele Richardson

3:00 p.m.

Virtual Event

American Writers Museum YouTube

Burn Down, Rise Up by Vincent Tirado Vincent Tirado and Andrew Davis

3:00 p.m.

S. Leigh Pierson and Douglas R. Conant Readers Hall

American Writers Museum

Chime by Len Lawson Panel Discussion: The Future of Black: Afrofuturism, Black Comics, and Superhero Poetry

2:00 p.m.

G.A.R. Hall

Chicago Cultural Center

The Committed by Viet Thanh Nguyen Maxine Hong Kingston and Viet Thanh Nguyen

9:00 a.m.

Virtual Event

American Writers Museum YouTube

The Displaced Children of Displaced Children by Faisal Mohyuddin Panel Discussion: Wherever I’m At: An Anthology of Chicago Poetry

5:30 p.m.

Millennium Park Room

Chicago Cultural Center

Duende: Poems, 1966-Now by Quincy Troupe Quincy Troupe and Michael Warr

11:30 a.m.

Millennium Park Room

Chicago Cultural Center

False Bingo by Jac Jemc Panel Discussion: Crossing Boundaries

2:30 p.m.

Millennium Park Room

Chicago Cultural Center Panel Discussion: Small Odysseys: Selected Shorts Presents 35 New Short Stories

4:30 p.m.

Preston Bradley Hall

Chicago Cultural Center

Frederick Douglass: Speeches and Writings edited by David W. Blight David W. Blight and Keidrick Roy

1:30 p.m.

Sidney R. Yates Gallery

Chicago Cultural Center

The Future of Black: Afrofuturism, Black Comics, and Superhero Poetry edited by Len Lawson, Cynthia Manick, and Gary Jackson Panel Discussion: The Future of Black: Afrofuturism, Black Comics, and Superhero Poetry

2:00 p.m.

G.A.R. Hall

Chicago Cultural Center

Game Misconduct: Hockey’s Toxic Culture and How to Fix It by Evan F. Moore and Jashvina Shah Jabari Asim and Evan F. Moore

11:30 a.m.

Sidney R. Yates Gallery

Chicago Cultural Center Brooks E. Hefner and Evan F. Moore

4:00 p.m.

G.A.R. Hall

Chicago Cultural Center

Goliath by Tochi Onyebuchi Tochi Onyebuchi and Arionne Nettles

3:30 p.m.

Preston Bradley Hall

Chicago Cultural Center

The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai Jocelyn Nicole Johnson and Rebecca Makkai

11:30 a.m.

Preston Bradley Hall

Chicago Cultural Center Panel Discussion: Growing Up Chicago

4:30 p.m.

Millennium Park Room

Chicago Cultural Center

Growing Up Chicago edited by Lauren DeJulio Bell, Roxanne Pilat, and David Schaafsma Panel Discussion: Growing Up Chicago

4:30 p.m.

Millennium Park Room

Chicago Cultural Center

The House of Broken Angels by Luis Alberto Urrea Panel Discussion: Small Odysseys: Selected Shorts Presents 35 New Short Stories

4:30 p.m.

Preston Bradley Hall

Chicago Cultural Center

History Comics: The Stonewall Riots: Making a Stand for LGBTQ Rights by Archie Bongiovanni Archie Bongiovanni and Andrew Davis

1:00 p.m.

S. Leigh Pierson and Douglas R. Conant Readers Hall

American Writers Museum

Human Cicada by Carlos Cumpián Panel Discussion: Wherever I’m At: An Anthology of Chicago Poetry

5:30 p.m.

Millennium Park Room

Chicago Cultural Center

Identity Unknown: Rediscovering Seven American Women Artists by Donna Seaman Elizabeth Nunez and Donna Seaman

1:30 p.m.

Preston Bradley Hall

Chicago Cultural Center Sara Paretsky and Donna Seaman

5:30 p.m.

S. Leigh Pierson and Douglas R. Conant Readers Hall

American Writers Museum

The Incomplete Book of Running by Peter Sagal Panel Discussion: Writing American Comedy

5:30 p.m.

Sidney R. Yates Gallery

Chicago Cultural Center

I Offer My Heart as a Target / Ofrezco mi corazón como una diana by Johanny Vázquez Paz Panel Discussion: Wherever I’m At: An Anthology of Chicago Poetry

5:30 p.m.

Millennium Park Room

Chicago Cultural Center

The Kaiju Preservation Society by John Scalzi John Scalzi and Michi Trota

2:30 p.m.

Preston Bradley Hall

Chicago Cultural Center

Last Call at the Hotel Imperial: The Reporters Who Took on a World at War by Deborah Cohen Deborah Cohen

11:00 a.m.

G.A.R. Hall

Chicago Cultural Center

Let It Die Hungry by Caits Meissner PEN America: The Sentences That Create Us

1:00 p.m.

G.A.R. Hall

Chicago Cultural Center

Long Road to the Circus by Betsy Bird Andrea Beaty and Betsy Bird

11:00 a.m.

S. Leigh Pierson and Douglas R. Conant Readers Hall

American Writers Museum

The Lost Book of Adana Moreau by Michael Zapata Kelly Lytle Hernández and Michael Zapata

3:00 p.m.

G.A.R. Hall

Chicago Cultural Center

Marvel and A Wonder by Joe Meno Panel Discussion: Small Odysseys: Selected Shorts Presents 35 New Short Stories

4:30 p.m.

Preston Bradley Hall

Chicago Cultural Center

The Marvellers by Dhonielle Clayton Dhonielle Clayton and Jacqueline Woodson

2:30 p.m.

Sidney R. Yates Gallery

Chicago Cultural Center

Maxine Hong Kingston: The Woman Warrior, China Men, Tripmaster Monkey, Other Writings edited by Viet Thanh Nguyen Maxine Hong Kingston and Viet Thanh Nguyen

9:00 a.m.

Virtual Event

American Writers Museum YouTube

The Most Haunted House in America by Jarrett Dapier The Slippery Slope of Censorship

12:30 p.m.

Millennium Park Room

Chicago Cultural Center

Music to My Years: A Mixtape Memoir of Growing Up and Standing Up by Cristela Alonzo Panel Discussion: Writing American Comedy

5:30 p.m.

Sidney R. Yates Gallery

Chicago Cultural Center

My Monticello by Jocelyn Nicole Johnson Jocelyn Nicole Johnson and Rebecca Makkai

11:30 a.m.

Preston Bradley Hall

Chicago Cultural Center

My Seven Black Fathers: A Young Activist’s Memoir of Race, Family, and the Mentors Who Made Him Whole by Will Jawando Will Jawando and Ambassador Carolyn Curiel

5:30 p.m.

Preston Bradley Hall

Chicago Cultural Center

Nothing Is Wrong and Here Is Why: Essays by Alexandra Petri Panel Discussion: Writing American Comedy

5:30 p.m.

Sidney R. Yates Gallery

Chicago Cultural Center

Now Lila Knows by Elizabeth Nunez Elizabeth Nunez and Donna Seaman

1:30 p.m.

Preston Bradley Hall

Chicago Cultural Center

Of Poetry and Protest: From Emmett Till to Trayvon Martin by Michael Warr Quincy Troupe and Michael Warr

11:30 a.m.

Millennium Park Room

Chicago Cultural Center

The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris Dead Writer Drama live podcast taping

4:00 p.m.

S. Leigh Pierson and Douglas R. Conant Readers Hall

American Writers Museum

Overboard by Sara Paretsky Sara Paretsky and Donna Seaman

5:30 p.m.

S. Leigh Pierson and Douglas R. Conant Readers Hall

American Writers Museum

Poet Warrior: A Memoir by Joy Harjo Joy Harjo and Marie Arana

10:15 a.m.

Sidney R. Yates Gallery

Chicago Cultural Center

Radical Vision: A Biography of Lorraine Hansberry by Soyica Diggs Colbert Dead Writer Drama live podcast taping

4:00 p.m.

S. Leigh Pierson and Douglas R. Conant Readers Hall

American Writers Museum

Refuse to Disappear by Tara Betts Panel Discussion: The Future of Black: Afrofuturism, Black Comics, and Superhero Poetry

2:00 p.m.

G.A.R. Hall

Chicago Cultural Center

Seen and Unseen: Technology, Social Media, and the Fight for Racial Justice by Marc Lamont Hill and Todd Brewster Marc Lamont Hill, Todd Brewster, and Catherine Adel West

3:30 p.m.

Sidney R. Yates Gallery

Chicago Cultural Center

The Sentences that Create Us: Crafting A Writer’s Life in Prison edited by Caits Meissner PEN America: The Sentences That Create Us

1:00 p.m.

G.A.R. Hall

Chicago Cultural Center

Silver, Sword, and Stone: Three Crucibles in the Latin American Story by Marie Arana Joy Harjo and Marie Arana

10:15 a.m.

Sidney R. Yates Gallery

Chicago Cultural Center

Small Odysseys: Selected Shorts Presents 35 New Stories edited by Hannah Tinti Panel Discussion: Small Odysseys: Selected Shorts Presents 35 New Short Stories

4:30 p.m.

Preston Bradley Hall

Chicago Cultural Center

Somebody’s Daughter: A Memoir by Ashley C. Ford Ashley C. Ford and Dr. Eve L. Ewing

12:30 p.m.

Preston Bradley Hall

Chicago Cultural Center

South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation by Imani Perry Imani Perry and Dawn Turner

5:00 p.m.

G.A.R. Hall

Chicago Cultural Center

Survive the Dome by Kosoko Jackson Kosoko Jackson and Jacoby Cochran

2:00 p.m.

S. Leigh Pierson and Douglas R. Conant Readers Hall

American Writers Museum

Teaching Black History to White People by Leonard N. Moore Leonard N. Moore

10:30 a.m.

Millennium Park Room

Chicago Cultural Center

Three Girls from Bronzeville: A Uniquely American Memoir of Race, Fate, and Sisterhood by Dawn Turner Imani Perry and Dawn Turner

5:00 p.m.

G.A.R. Hall

Chicago Cultural Center

The Two Lives of Sara by Catherine Adel West Marc Lamont Hill, Todd Brewster, and Catherine Adel West

3:30 p.m.

Sidney R. Yates Gallery

Chicago Cultural Center

When Women Invented Television: The Untold Story of the Female Powerhouses Who Pioneered the Way We Watch Today by Jennifer Keishin Armstrong Dead Writer Drama live podcast taping

4:00 p.m.

S. Leigh Pierson and Douglas R. Conant Readers Hall

American Writers Museum

Wherever I’m At: An Anthology of Chicago Poetry edited by Donald G. Evans and Robin Metz Panel Discussion: Wherever I’m At: An Anthology of Chicago Poetry

5:30 p.m.

Millennium Park Room

Chicago Cultural Center

White Field, Black Sheep: A Lithuanian-American Life by Daiva Markelis Panel Discussion: Growing Up Chicago

4:30 p.m.

Millennium Park Room

Chicago Cultural Center

The World Belonged to Us by Jacqueline Woodson Dhonielle Clayton and Jacqueline Woodson

2:30 p.m.

Sidney R. Yates Gallery

Chicago Cultural Center

Yonder by Jabari Asim Jabari Asim and Evan F. Moore

11:30 a.m.

Sidney R. Yates Gallery

Chicago Cultural Center

You Are Not Alone by Alphabet Rockers Alphabet Rockers

10:15 a.m.

S. Leigh Pierson and Douglas R. Conant Readers Hall

American Writers Museum

Your Legacy: A Bold Reclaiming of Our Enslaved History by Schele Williams Schele Williams and Arionne Nettles

12:00 p.m.

S. Leigh Pierson and Douglas R. Conant Readers Hall

American Writers Museum

