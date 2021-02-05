The American Writers Museum (AWM) will expand its podcast network with the addition of Dead Writer Drama, launching on Wednesday, February 10. In this monthly podcast series, co-hosts Jennifer Keishin Armstrong and Zakiya Dalila Harris discuss the professional feuds, sex scandals, messy public breakups, and controversial legacies of history’s literary legends and how those are relevant in light of current culture, issues, discussions and literature. The first episode airing during Black History Month examines the feud between Langston Hughes and Zora Neale Hurston with guest Yuval Taylor, author of Zora and Langston: A Story of Friendship and Betrayal. Follow the podcast on Twitter @DeadWriterDrama

Zakiya Dalila Harris is a Brooklyn-based author whose debut novel, The Other Black Girl is forthcoming in June 2021 and a television adaptation is currently in active development.

Jennifer Keishin Armstrong is the author of seven pop culture history books and her forthcoming book When Women Invented Television will be published in March 2021. Armstrong will discuss her new book with the AWMin a March 23 online program. To promote social distancing, all AWM programs will continue to be held live online. For more information and to register for a free virtual program, visit AmericanWritersMuseum.org/calendar/.

Additional Black History programming from the AWM includes The Agitator Broadcast, a reading of Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass by twelve contemporary writers, scholars, activists, and a direct descendant of Frederick Douglass himself. The reading of Douglass’ memoir in its entirety was recorded in June 2020 and more information can be found here.

Explore the AWM Virtual Hub for more online offerings.

About American Writers Museum

The American Writers Museum is the first museum of its kind in the United States. The mission of the American Writers Museum is to engage the public in celebrating American writers and exploring their influence on our history, our identity, and our daily lives. The museum is located at 180 N. Michigan Ave. Chicago, IL 60601, and offers something for every age group including permanent exhibits and special galleries highlighting America’s favorite works and the authors behind them. Tickets to the museum are $14 for adults, $9 for seniors, students, and teachers. Free for members and children ages 12 and under. Groups of 10 or more, including adults, student travel groups, and University students, receive discounted admission. The Museum is temporarily closed to general visitors. For more information visit www.AmericanWritersMuseum.org or call 312-374-8790.

