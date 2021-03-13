All the Covers of the Rainbow: Yellow

Inspired by the “Book Cloud” that hangs over our front desk, pictured above, welcome to All the Covers of the Rainbow.

We all know the saying “don’t judge a book by its cover,” but that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate them. A beautiful cover can grab a reader and draw them into the book before they even look at the first page. In this blog series All the Covers of the Rainbow, we’ll highlight a collection of books that share the same cover color.

Today, we’re talking about my favorite color: yellow—the color of sunflowers and daffodils, autumn leaves and egg yolks, lemons, and bumblebees. Yellow is the most visible color on the spectrum and is most quickly processed by the human eye, making it the ideal color for emergency vehicles and school buses. Because of its wide availability, yellow was one of the first colors used in works of art, such as Jan Lievens’ Young Man in a Yellow Robe and Sunflowers by Vincent van Gogh. The caves of Lascaux contain an image of a yellow horse, estimated to be 17,300 years old. Yellow is often associated with happiness, optimism, enlightenment, amusement, and spring. But lurking in the background is a darker side of yellow: cowardice, betrayal, and madness. Some physical illnesses manifest as yellow, including jaundice, malaria, and yellow fever. “Yellow peril” was a xenophobic ideology used against Asian Americans to slow immigration from Asia to the United States. Whether negative or positive, yellow evokes strong emotions in its viewer.

“It is the strangest yellow, that wallpaper! It makes me think of all the yellow things I ever saw – not beautiful ones like buttercups, but old foul, bad yellow things.” —Charlotte Perkins Gilman, The Yellow Wallpaper

“My cup is yellow

Or not, though not’s Impossible

It’s yellow ― Aram Saroyan, Complete Minimal Poems

“It’s no fun to be yellow. Maybe I’m not all yellow. I don’t know. I think maybe I’m just partly yellow and partly the type that doesn’t give much of a damn if they lose their gloves.” ― J.D. Salinger, Catcher in the Rye

“Uh huh, you know what it is

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Black and yellow“ ― Wiz Khalifa, “Black and Yellow ”

“The books leapt and danced like roasted birds, their wings ablaze with red and yellow feathers.” ― Ray Bradbury, Fahrenheit 451