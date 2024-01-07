American Voices: Zora Neale Hurston

The authors featured in our exhibit American Voices represent the evolution and flourishing of American writing. Writers of the 1600s and 1700s borrowed forms and themes from Europe, applying them to New World settings and issues. Then, over the course of the 1800s, a new, democratic style emerged, rooted in the way Americans talked and thought. Previously underrepresented voices began to be heard, culminating with an explosion of perspectives in the modern era. Taken together, this rich literary heritage reflects America in all of its complexity: its energy, hope, conflict, disillusionment, and creativity.

Zora Neale Hurston

1891—1960

Zora Neale Hurston arrived in New York in the 1920s and quickly took her place as one of the stars of the Harlem Renaissance. She used lyrical, evocative prose in works like Their Eyes Were Watching God (1937) to bring African-American stories, voices, and places to life while exploring feminist themes well ahead of her time.

Hurston led an extraordinary life. She grew up in Eatonville, Florida, and all-Black town, leaving home in her teens and working menial jobs in order to finish high school. She came to New York to study anthropology at Columbia University. Fieldwork fueled her writing, most notably Mules and Men (1935), a collection of African-American folktales.

“I am not tragically colored. There is no great sorrow damned up in my soul, nor lurking behind my eye. … Even in the helter-skelter skirmish that is my life, I have seen that the world is to the strong regardless of a little pigmentation more or less. No, I do not weep at the world—I am too busy sharpening my oyster knife.” — Zora Neale Hurston, “How It Feels to Be Colored Me” (1928)

