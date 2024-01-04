Top 5 Reasons to Visit the American Writers Museum in January 2024

We have plenty of events and exhibits that are some of the top things to do in Chicago this month. Celebrate American writing with us!

New year, new reasons to visit the American Writers Museum. Find the inspiration for your 2024 reading and writing goals at the AWM, toast to new works in the public domain at Get Lit, explore special exhibits and more. Plan your visit today!

Check out what we have lined up in January and subscribe to our e-newsletter below to stay up-to-date on all that’s happening. Also, AWM members get free admission to the AWM and most programs, so if you’re not already a member, become a member today!

Each year on January 1, a collection of copyrighted work loses its protected status and enters the public domain. This year, to celebrate this, we’re going to party like it’s 1928 at our first Get Lit happy hour of the year! Join us at the AWM and raise our glasses to welcome the exciting array of new works entering the public domain in 2024, including books like Millions of Cats by Wanda Gág, sound recordings by the likes of Bessie Smith, and iconic films like Steamboat Willie. Engage with these works and more during the event and joine the Public Domain Read-A-Thon, remake them into your own versions at the Remix Station, or get a public domain-inspired typewritten poem by our friend Poems While You Wait. Like all of our Get Lit happy hour events, you’ll also have access to all of our current exhibits as well as your choice of beer, wine, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets include two drinks, so get your tickets today!

Get Lit events take place the second Tuesday of every month from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Each month has a different theme, so check out upcoming Get Lit events here and be sure to check back regularly as we announce more Get Lit events throughout the year. Plus, beginning this year, attend three Get Lit events and earn a free ticket to a future Get Lit event of your choice. So start the new year off right!

We’re excited to now offer a wide array of membership levels with varying benefits so that you can find the right membership for you at the right price. This year we’ve added three new membership levels: an Out-of-Town Membership for non-locals who visit often, an E-Membership for those who prefer online events, and Student and Educator Memberships for undergrad students, teachers, librarians, and school administrators. We have also expanded the Literary Circle membership—the best value—to include reciprocal admission to 900+ museums across North America. Explore member levels and benefits here to find what works best for you. We also recommend visiting the AWM in person to peruse our exhibits and speak to our staff about your options. The cost of a single-day admission ticket can be applied toward the cost of a membership the day of your visit. Plan your visit today!

3. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

As a reminder, or in case you didn’t already know, the American Writers Museum will be open on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (January 15) from 10 am to 5 pm. If you have the day off, a great way to honor Dr. King’s legacy is to explore our special exhibit Dark Testament: A Century of Black Writers on Justice, which highlights the work and impact of Black writers from the end of the Civil War through the Civil Rights Movement. In the exhibit, dive deep into his iconic “Letter from Birmingham Jail” and better understand the persuasive techniques he employed in his writing. Plus, see how Dr. King’s work during his time followed a lineage of Black writers before him, and how that lineage continues with contemporary Black writers confronting many of the same problems as their predecessors. Dark Testament, and all other exhibits, are included with museum admission, so plan your visit to the AWM today!

If you’re looking to engage with Martin Luther King, Jr.’s work more directly, check out this list of quotes and speeches by Dr. King, which includes ways to watch, listen, or read transcripts of them.

4. Writing and Reading Inspiration

If you’re anything like the staff members of the AWM, one of your New Year’s resolutions is probably to write and/or read more…and our exhibits are the perfect way to find inspiration for both! Dive into the Mind of a Writer Gallery for insights into how your favorite writers think, such as the daily routines and habits necessary to get the work done. Explore how writers understand and play around with language to make the writing sing, and take a turn writing something yourself on one of our many vintage typewriters! You can also sit back and relax on a comfy chair with a book from our shelves in Readers Hall, which includes interpretive exhibits celebrating the critical role of the reader in American literature, both now and in the past. Get a glimpse of what everyday Americans were reading throughout history, and vote for your favorite books and authors.

Our in-museum gift shop is also full of reading material (and tote bags!) for you to bring home with you. From books on writing to classic you love to books related to our exhibits, you’re sure to find the next book to add to your To Be Read pile. Stay ahead of your reading and writing goals for 2024 with a trip to the American Writers Museum!

If you’re not based in Chicago or you prefer the comfort of your home or it’s just simply too cold in January, we understand. Which is why we made the AWM Virtual Hub so that you can visit us on the internet! Dive into full online versions of past exhibits such as My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today, as well as peruse online-only exhibits such as Pauli Murray: Survival with Dignity. From the AWM Virtual Hub, you can also access recordings of all of our past author programs on YouTube and every episode from the AWM Podcast Network. From blogs to podcasts to reading recommendations to virtual exhibits and more, celebrate American writing on the device of your choice! Explore the AWM Virtual Hub here.