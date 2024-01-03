New Works to Enter the Public Domain in 2024

A roundup of some of the notable works that entered the Public Domain this year.

Written by Matthew Masino

Each year on January 1, a collection of copyrighted work loses its protected status and enters the public domain. This is marked with the celebration of Public Domain Day. We celebrated the day last year when works like The Jazz Singer and the first three books in The Hardy Boys landed in the public domain.

According to the Center for the Study of the Public Domain, “The goal of copyright is to promote creativity, and the public domain plays a central role in doing so. Copyright law gives authors important rights that encourage creativity and distribution. But it also ensures that those rights last for a ‘limited time,’ so that when they expire, works can go into the public domain, where future authors can legally build upon their inspirations…Anyone can use these works as raw material for their own creations, without fear of a lawsuit. What kinds of things will people do with public domain works?” Now that it is 2024, many works are entering the public domain for the first time. In the United States, books, films, and other media published in 1928 enter the public domain in 2024. Many are obscure, but we’ve highlighted some of the big names below, including a certain magical rodent. We hope their new legal status inspires you to go out and create something of your own!

Here are just a few selections of works to enter the public domain in 2024:

Books

Millions of Cats by Wanda Gág

Tarzan, Lord of the Jungle by Edgar Rice Burroughs

Coming of Age in Samoa: A Psychological Study of Primitive Youth for Western Civilization by Margaret Mead

The Missing Chums (The Hardy Boys, #4) by Franklin W. Dixon

Hunting for Hidden Gold (The Hardy Boys, #5) by Franklin W. Dixon

The Shore Road Mystery (The Hardy Boys, #6) by Franklin W. Dixon

The Trumpeter of Krakow by Eric P. Kelly

West-Running Brook by Robert Frost

Films

That’s right! For the first time, Mickey Mouse, along with Minnie, will enter the public domain… sort of. Copyright is complicated, so we always recommend consulting a copyright attorney before using previously copyrighted work. Click here to learn more.

Steamboat Willie by Walt Disney & Ub Iwerks

Plane Crazy (silent version) by Walt Disney & Ub Iwerks

The Gallopin’ Gaucho by Walt Disney

Abie’s Irish Rose by Jules Furthman

In Old Arizona by Tom Barry

Noah’s Ark by Anthony Codleway from a story by Darryl F. Zanuck

Speedy by Al Boasberg

Lights of New York by Murray Roth and Hugh Herbet

The Man Who Laughs by J. Grubb Alexander, Walter Anthony, Mary McLean, and Charles E. Whittaker

Musical Compositions

“Makin’ Whoopee” by Walter Donaldson, lyrics by Gus Kahn

“The Big Rock Candy Mountains” by Harry McClintock

“There’s a Rainbow ‘Round My Shoulder” by Al Jolson, Billy Rose, and Dave Dreyer

“I Wanna Be Loved by You” by Herbert Stothart and Harry Ruby, lyrics by Bert Kalmar

“Sweet Sue, Just You” by Victor Young, lyrics by Will J Harris

“Sonny Boy” by Ray Henderson, Buddy De Sylva, and Lew Brown

Sound Recordings

Click on the links below to hear the public domain sound recordings from our friends at the Library of Congress.

International Works

While our goal here at the American Writers Museum is to celebrate the writing of American authors, we also want to highlight some international works entering the public domain here in the United States.

The House at Pooh Corner by A.A. Milne

The Circus screenplay by Charlie Chaplin

All Quiet on the Western Front (German version) by Erich Maria Remarque

Lady Chatterley’s Lover by D.H. Lawrence

Orlando: A Biography by Virginia Woolf

The Passion of Joan of Arc screenplay by Joseph Delteil and Carl Theodor Dreyer

The Well of Loneliness by Radclyffe Hall

The Mystery of the Blue Train by Agatha Christie

The Threepenny Opera by Berlot Brecht

“Mack the Knife” (German version) by Kurt Weill, lyrics by Bertolt Brecht