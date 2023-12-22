2023 Program and Podcast Highlights

Nora Brooks Blakely, poet, educator, and daughter of Gwendolyn Brooks

Nation of Writers: Gwendolyn Brooks

“And of course the ‘Paul Robeson’ poem because it ends in those important three lines: ‘We are each others harvest / we are each other’s business / we are each other’s magnitude and bond.’ And I think that all of those are things we need to keep at the forefront of our brains in times like these. These are the things that move us forward, that inspire us, that give us a goalpost to reach toward and a standing pole to hang on to.“

