The American Writers Museum (AWM) is timing its reopening to the public on Friday, May 14 to coincide with its fourth anniversary and, to celebrate, the museum is offering $4 off all admission tickets purchased in May. Online tickets can be redeemed at any point, as they are not restricted to a specific day or time. Upon reopening, the AWM will debut its new temporary exhibit Ray Bradbury: Inextinguishable, which explores the works and influence of the legendary science fiction writer. The museum will be following all CDC, IDPH and local guidelines for the safety of AWM staff and visitors. More information on safety measures and a short video on what guests can expect when they visit can be found here. After the opening weekend, May 14-17, the museum’s adjusted hours of operation will be Thursday through Monday, 10am to 5pm, and purchasing tickets online is strongly encouraged.

The AWM opened its physical space on May 16, 2017 and has since expanded its online presence to include virtual exhibits, online author events, virtual tours and field trips, and podcasts — to bring the AWM into homes, and also reach people around the world. AWM President Carey Cranston said, “We plan to take the things we have learned [in 2020] about working online and pushing our content out to people, connecting with schools and classrooms across the country, and we are going to continue to do that. When we eventually get to being able to have live programs here in the museum again, we will also be broadcasting those live online when we do them. We have been able to take the time to install the equipment to make that a part of what we will be doing, from now going forward.” To explore AWM online offerings, visit the AWM virtual hub.

A virtual version of Ray Bradbury: Inextinguishable launched on April 14 during AWM’s live streamed Reopening Preview Event hosted by Cranston and AWM staff Christopher Burrow and Allison Sansone. Burrow teased some of the artifacts featured in the physical exhibit, including the Galaxy issue “where “The Fireman” short story first appeared which eventually then became “Fahrenheit 451” and he said “[it] was first released as a pulp novel, so it really didn’t get a lot of exposure until Playboy magazine and Hugh Hefner serialized it in three of their issues in 1954 and then it really got a lot more notoriety and exposure.” On display are the April and May 1954 Playboy issues, the very desk and typewriter Bradbury wrote many of his notable works on, and more artifacts borrowed from the Center for Ray Bradbury Studies.

In conjunction with the exhibit Ray Bradbury: Inextinguishable, Sansone announced a series of programs that focus on Bradbury as part of the NEA Big Read program. The series kicked-off April 27 with Sam Weller, Bradbury’s authorized biographer and author of the bestselling The Bradbury Chronicles. The full recording is available on AWM’s Author Talks playlist on YouTube for those who missed the live program. Playboy and Fahrenheit 451: A Program with Christie Hefner is scheduled for May 25 at 6:30 pm. To register for this free 6:30pm program streamed live via Zoom, visit here. To promote social distancing, all AWM programs will continue to be held live online. For more information and to register for a free virtual program, visit https://americanwritersmuseum.org/calendar/.

