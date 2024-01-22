American Writers Museum Receives Planning Grant to Explore the Intersection of Religion and Writing

January 22, 2023 (CHICAGO) – The American Writers Museum (AWM) has been awarded a planning grant of $100,000 from Lilly Endowment Inc. through its Religion and Cultural Institutions Initiative. This grant will enable the AWM to develop a groundbreaking concept that delves into the significance of writers and their works in relation to religion and faith.

The AWM’s ambitious plans for this new content initiative on religion and writing encompass a range of engaging platforms. These include a special exhibit, online exhibits and extensions, a public program series, grade-level curriculum for students from elementary to high school, podcasts, and more. By exploring the role of religion in American literature, the AWM aims to enhance public understanding of religion and foster greater knowledge and respect for diverse religious traditions.

Carey Cranston, President of the AWM, expressed enthusiasm for this opportunity, stating, “Because religion is a central theme in American literature, with so many writers influenced by their own and others’ religion or faith, we must explore religion to remain true to our mission.” Cranston further emphasized the importance of showcasing the interconnectedness of beliefs through the words of great writers.

The AWM is honored to be one of approximately 30 museums and cultural organizations selected by Lilly Endowment Inc. to receive a planning grant.

“Today, museums and other cultural organizations are among the most trusted institutions in the United States. As such, they play an essential role in informing visitors about the world,” said Christopher L. Coble, the Endowment’s vice president for religion. “We are eager to support efforts that can assist these important organizations in strengthening their abilities to incorporate religion more fully into their interpretive activities.”

The AWM’s new content initiative on religion and writing promises to be a significant addition to their previous successful initiatives, such as My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today and Dark Testament: A Century of Black Writers on Justice. Through this endeavor, the AWM aims to connect with a wider audience and emphasize the profound impact of religious and faith-based writing in our lives.

About Lilly Endowment

Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly, Sr. and his sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although the gifts of stock remain a financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with the founders’ wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion. Although the Endowment maintains a special commitment to its founders’ hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana, it also funds programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion. While the primary aim of its religion grantmaking focuses on strengthening the leadership and vitality of Christian congregations in the United States, the Endowment also seeks to foster public understanding about religion and lift up in fair, accurate and balanced ways the contributions that people of all faiths and diverse religious communities make to our greater civic well-being.