Everfair by Nisi Shawl

Admittedly, I have not read this Nebula Award-nominated book yet, but I am looking forward to doing so. I recently interviewed author Nisi Shawl for a podcast episode about Octavia E. Butler, their friend and mentor. The conversation was fascinating, and you can listen to it here to learn more about Butler’s life and legacy.

More from the publisher: “Shawl’s speculative masterpiece manages to turn one of the worst human rights disasters on record into a marvelous and exciting exploration of the possibilities inherent in a turn of history. Everfair is told from a multiplicity of voices: Africans, Europeans, East Asians, and African Americans in complex relationships with one another, in a compelling range of voices that have historically been silenced. Everfair is not only a beautiful book but an educational and inspiring one that will give the reader new insight into an often ignored period of history.”

–Nate, Digital Content Associate