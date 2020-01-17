Every week, the AWM is excited to bring you stories written by our visitors in our Story of the Day exhibit, which features typewriters that visitors can interact with directly, or our newest temporary exhibit, My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today. Check back weekly for new stories, and visit the Museum to try out our typewriters, see the exhibit, and possibly be featured here!

Part of our newest temporary exhibit features an interactive station that allows visitors to write their family’s story on a luggage tag and stamp it with the reason their family came to the United States, whether it was Family, Refuge, by Force, for Freedom or Opportunity, or a different reason. Below are four stories shared in the exhibit, which opened to the public November 21, 2019. Visit the Museum or comment below to share your family’s immigration (or migration) story.

“My birth father fled the Civil War in El Salvador. In America he worked odd jobs where he met my birth mom. And here I am a mixed race adopted gal. I do not know him, but respect the battles and decision he made.” KS. Ke

“My dad came to school here from Brazil and I was born here because of my parent’s dedication to me having a better quality of life. Thank you, mom and dad.” 09/12/19

“My maternal grandparents left Riga in the early 1900s – they came for opportunity & freedom to live without fear of being imprisoned or marked for their faith and their origins.” 12/11/19