Greetings From Afar
Hello,
If you are reading this, please send a concentrated photon blast to the advancing side of Jupiter’s orbit. I am stuck there/here, you see, in my solar powered space ship. This would be of great help to me and my hive.
Thank you for your time,
THE HIVE
p.s. Conquest will be swift!
Of All the Cities I Could See, Chicago is the Place to Be
of all the cities I could see
chicago is the place to be
you see:
business deals, smooth talkers
chalked sidewalks for dog walkers
happy hour for friends
wild bars for groomsmen
trendy restaurants for blind dates
hoping to test the fates
train maps for travelers
hospitals for new mothers
museum guides for intellectuals
fields for fly balls
safe havens for diversity
sleep for the weary
easels for the painters
blank pages for the writers
open mics for the performers
and all that jazz.
most importantly,
you are:
homes for lovers.
Jade Moon, Human by Nature
Monsters
August 20, 2018
I met a young boy who’d lay awake in the night. He was scared of the things that were scared of the light. He said, “I don’t like the monsters that live underneath.” I told him that real monsters dress up as sheep. And then came another with a big nose and matching ears. He cleared his throat and said, “Listen here.” The sheep are not scary, nor those under your bed. The scariest monsters are inside your head.
– Kyle Wong