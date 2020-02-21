Every week, the AWM is excited to bring you stories written by our visitors in our Story of the Day exhibit, which features typewriters that visitors can interact with directly, or our newest temporary exhibit, My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today. Check back weekly for new stories, and visit the Museum to try out our typewriters, see the exhibit, and possibly be featured here!

Greetings From Afar

Hello,

If you are reading this, please send a concentrated photon blast to the advancing side of Jupiter’s orbit. I am stuck there/here, you see, in my solar powered space ship. This would be of great help to me and my hive.

Thank you for your time,

THE HIVE

p.s. Conquest will be swift!

Of All the Cities I Could See, Chicago is the Place to Be

of all the cities I could see

chicago is the place to be

you see:

business deals, smooth talkers

chalked sidewalks for dog walkers

happy hour for friends

wild bars for groomsmen

trendy restaurants for blind dates

hoping to test the fates

train maps for travelers

hospitals for new mothers

museum guides for intellectuals

fields for fly balls

safe havens for diversity

sleep for the weary

easels for the painters

blank pages for the writers

open mics for the performers

and all that jazz.



most importantly,

you are:

homes for lovers.



Jade Moon, Human by Nature

Monsters

August 20, 2018

I met a young boy who’d lay awake in the night. He was scared of the things that were scared of the light. He said, “I don’t like the monsters that live underneath.” I told him that real monsters dress up as sheep. And then came another with a big nose and matching ears. He cleared his throat and said, “Listen here.” The sheep are not scary, nor those under your bed. The scariest monsters are inside your head.

– Kyle Wong