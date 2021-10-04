Horror Writing and Halloween Reading

spooky season is here!

This is the place to celebrate horror writing, uncover mysteries, find Halloween reading and more!

But be warned, explore at your own risk…

Ray Bradbury: Inextinguishable

A painting of the Halloween Tree by Ray Bradbury

From the collection of the Center for Ray Bradbury Studies at Indiana University School of Liberal Arts.

Pictured here is “The Halloween Tree” painting by Ray Bradbury. Bradbury’s favorite holiday was Halloween and he returned to the story of The Halloween Tree many times. He would host elaborate Halloween parties and always dress up. Halloween is featured in many of his stories, and is hinted at in some of his longer works like Something Wicked This Way Comes.

Explore our special exhibit Ray Bradbury: Inextinguishable in-person or online to learn more about Bradbury and his affinity for the autumn season.

“Beware the autumn people…For these beings, fall is the ever normal season, the only weather, there be no choice beyond…In gusts they beetle-scurry, creep, thread, filter, motion, make all moons sullen, and surely cloud all clear-run waters. The spider-web hears them, trembles- breaks. Such are the autumn people. Beware of them.”

—Ray Bradbury, Something Wicked This Way Comes

Phot of Edgar Allan Poe content in the American Writers Museum

Guided Tours

Take a tour through the AWM with a focus on the master of macabre himself, Edgar Allan Poe. From thumping tell-tale hearts to plagues of deadly proportions, you’ll dive into Poe’s work and see how his legacy continues to impact writing and the world today.

Photograph of Halloween-related items available the American Writers Museum gift shop.

Gift Shop

Visit our gift shop—either in-person or online here—for activities and apparel fit for the season. Treat yourself to a monstrous facemask or a “Nevermore” winter hat to keep the cold—and spooky ravens—at bay. We also have Fahrenheit 451 socks to keep you warm!

Check out the AWM Podcast Network if you are interested in learning about writers of the past or hearing from leading writers of the present.

  • Listen to Nation of Writers to learn about influential horror and mystery writers like Edgar Allan Poe or Ray Bradbury. A new episode about Shirley Jackson is slated to air October 27.
  • Tune into AWM Author Talks to hear contemporary masters of mystery like Walter Mosley and Sara Paretsky discuss their craft, process, and more.

READ

Hit the American Writers Museum blog for even more Halloween reading and explorations of horror and mystery writing.

Over on our YouTube channel we’ve put together a Spooky Season playlist for your viewing pleasure. Revisit many of our past programs with writers who thrive in the mystery and horror genres

Looking for more reading suggestions? Check out our list of Creepy Crawly Halloween Reading Recommendations.