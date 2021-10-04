Horror Writing and Halloween Reading

Pictured here is “The Halloween Tree” painting by Ray Bradbury. Bradbury’s favorite holiday was Halloween and he returned to the story of The Halloween Tree many times. He would host elaborate Halloween parties and always dress up. Halloween is featured in many of his stories, and is hinted at in some of his longer works like Something Wicked This Way Comes.

