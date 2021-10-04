Horror Writing and Halloween Reading

-
Spooky Little Squirrels Storytime with MattCelebrate Halloween season with a special spooky edition of Little Squirrels Storytime with our Storyteller Matt, who reads "The Halloween Tree" written by Susan Montanari and illustrated by Teresa Martinez. The reading airs October 29 at 10:30 am Central, then will be available on YouTube after that!
-
Spooky Little Squirrels Storytime with MattCelebrate Halloween season with a special spooky edition of Little Squirrels Storytime with our Storyteller Matt, who reads "The Halloween Tree" written by Susan Montanari and illustrated by Teresa Martinez. The reading airs October 29 at 10:30 am Central, then will be available on YouTube after that!
All treats and no tricks here! Follow along with our Storyteller Matt for some fun and slightly spooky Halloween reading appropriate for all ages.