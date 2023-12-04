The End of Reality: How Four Billionaires are Selling a Fantasy Future of the Metaverse, Mars, and Crypto by Jonathan Taplin

From the publisher: “A brilliant takedown and exposé of the great con job of the twenty-first century—the metaverse, crypto, space travel, transhumanism—being sold by four billionaires (Peter Thiel, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Andreesen, Elon Musk), leading to the degeneration and bankruptcy of our society… The End of Reality is both scathing critique and reform agenda that replaces the warped worldview of ‘The Four’ with a vision of regenerative economics that seeks to build a sustainable society with healthy growth and full employment.”

Listen to Taplin, along with science fiction author Michi Trota, on this recent episode of AWM Author Talks, in which the two writers share their thoughts and feelings about AI and predictive programming in regards to the future of writing and creative expression.

—Nate, Digital Content Associate