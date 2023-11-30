AWM 2023 Wrapped

AWM Wrapped is back again in 2023!

At the American Writers Museum, we celebrate all kinds of writing, including the incredible work of songwriters! Our staff has been listening to a lot of music this past year, and we want to share some of our favorites with you. Make sure to check out our 2022 AWM Wrapped too.

Check out our list below and listen to the playlist now on Spotify. What songs were on your must-play list this year? Let us know in the comments!

Top row, left to right: METTE, Bowling for Soup, Miley Cyrus, Tony Bennett, Hozier, Stephanie Ridgeway Johnson. Bottom row, left to right: AJR, Tracy Chapman, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, Jimmy Buffett.

“(I Left My Heart) in San Francisco” by Tony Bennett (1962)

Our playlist starts with Tony Bennett, who passed away this July. “(I Left My Heart) In San Francisco” is considered by many to be his signature song and features music by George Cory and lyrics by Douglass Cross.

“Yes I’m a Mess” by AJR (2023)

“For the People” by METTE (2023)

“Flowers” by Miley Cyrus (2023)

“Right About Now” by Bowling for Soup (2013)

“Weak in Your Light” by Nation of Language (2023)

“Icarus” by Stephanie Ridgeway Johnson (2023)

“Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman (1988)

Tracy Chapman’s appearance at the Nelson Mandela 70th Birthday Tribute helped “Fast Car” become a hit in the US and the UK. The song received the Country Music Association Award for Song of the Year, making Chapman the first Black woman to win the award.

“Damage Gets Done” by Hozier feat. Brandi Carlile (2023)

“One of Those Days” by Colony House (2023)

“It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” by Jimmy Buffett (2003)

“Cocky AF” by Megan Thee Stallion (2018)

“Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift (2023)

Earlier this year, Taylor Swift embarked on her Eras Tour. As of August 2023, it is the highest-grossing tour ever by a woman and second-highest grossing overall.

“Doubt” by Slow Pulp (2023)

“You Missed My Heart” by Phoebe Bridgers (2017)

“Schism” by TOOL (2001)

“Lost” by Linkin Park (2023)

“Rollercoaster” by Bleachers (2014)

The 2014 music video for this song features the band standing on top of a moving ice cream truck.

“Sunset” by Caroline Polachek (2023)

“NBPQ (Topless)” by Sudan Archives (2022)

“All Good” by Samm Henshaw (2020)

“Crossed that Line” by Ratboys (2023)

“Hey Mama” by Eliza Hanson (2023)

“The Alcott” by The National feat. Taylor Swift (2023)

This song comes from the National’s ninth studio album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, which features guest appearances from Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and Sufjan Stevens.

“California Sober” by Billy Strings feat. Willie Nelson (2023)

“Native Son” by Los Lobos (2021)

“Proud Mary” by Tina Turner (1993)

“What the World Needs Now” by Burt Bacharach (1967)