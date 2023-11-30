Top 5 Reasons to Visit the American Writers Museum in December

We have plenty of holiday events and exhibits that are some of the top things to do in Chicago this month. Celebrate American writing and holidays in Chicago with us!

As the holiday season ramps up and the weather chills and the days get darker, take a moment to visit the American Writers Museum in December. Relax at author programs, warm up with beverages and friends at happy hour, find quiet time to reflect at the AWM, and more. Plan your visit today!

Check out what we have lined up in December and subscribe to our e-newsletter below to stay up-to-date on all that’s happening. Also, AWM members get free admission to the AWM and most programs, so if you’re not already a member, become a member today!

Writer Gabriel Bump, the award-winning author of Everywhere You Don’t Belong, visits the American Writers Museum to read from and discuss his new book The New Naturals, a touching, timely novel about an attempt to found an underground Black utopia and the interwoven stories of those drawn to it. Called a “tour de force” by Kaitlyn Greenidge (Libertie) and “wry and astonishing” by Publishers Weekly, The New Naturals is fresh and deeply perceptive, capturing the absurdity of life in the 21st century. In this remarkable feat of imagination, Bump shows us that, ultimately, it is our love for and connection to each other that will save us. For readers of Paul Beatty’s The Sellout and Jennifer Egan’s The Candy House.

Bump is joined in conversation by author Adam Levin. Books will be available for purchase and Bump will sign them following the program. Get your tickets here. This program will also be livestreamed, and you can register for the viewing link here.

Escape the winter chill and dive into the holiday spirit with a unique twist as we celebrate the world of beach reads. Our final happy hour event of the year, Get Lit: Sun, Surf, Santa Claus, is not your traditional holiday party but rather a portal to easy breezy sandy beaches and sunshine. Don’t worry though, we’ll still offer holiday activities like cookie decorating, typewritten letters to Santa, the Holly Jolly Book Swap, and the night’s signature cocktail Rudolph’s Mai Tai. The big man himself will also be in attendance dressed in his tropical finest to spread joy and read from classic beach reads during Santa’s Storytime. We have also partnered with Chicago Books to Women in Prison for this event, which distributes paperback books free of charge to incarcerated people nationwide, focusing on all women and trans/non-binary people. Bring additional books to donate!

Get Lit events take place the second Tuesday of every month from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Each month has a different theme, so check out upcoming Get Lit events here and be sure to check back regularly as we announce more Get Lit events throughout the year.

3. ‘Twas the Night Before: A Holiday Tour (Now-December 31, Daily at 3:00 pm CT)

Step into a world of holiday magic during the American Writers Museum’s new tour, ‘Twas the Night Before: A Holiday Tour. Immerse yourself in the timeless tales and cherished traditions that have shaped our holiday celebrations through the power of words, like O. Henry’s classic story “The Gift of the Magi.” You might be be familiar with Louisa May Alcott’s depiction of Christmas in Little Women, but did you know she also wrote an adaptation of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol? It’s true! Learn more about these writers and the stories behind the stories in this 15-minute tour that introduces you to all areas of the AWM. Following the tour you can explore all of our exhibits at your own pace. ‘Twas the Night Before: A Holiday Tour is offered daily at 3:00 pm when the AWM is open (Thurs-Mon, closed Tues and Wed). The tour is included with admission and no advanced registration is required. Tours begin at the front desk. Learn more and plan your visit today!

4. Gift Memberships

For the literature lovers in your life, an annual membership to the AWM is the gift that keeps on giving! AWM members get unlimited free admission to the Museum and most author programs, plus exclusive access to preview new exhibits and recordings of programs before they are released publicly on the AWM Member Hub. Also, being a member of the AWM is a great way to connect with fellow readers and writers at special members-only events. When you purchase a gift membership, the gift packet (pictured here) comes pre-wrapped, so all you need to do is give the gift and watch them smile! Gift packets are only available in person, but gift memberships can be purchased online as well.

Need another reason? With new membership levels launching in 2024, you can find the membership that works best for the readers and writers in your life. Our new levels include Out-of-State Membership, Educator & Student Memberships, E-Membership, and The Literary Circle—the best value, which also grants you reciprocal admission to more than 900 museums in North America. Learn more about membership levels and benefits here.

We’re all proudly self-described word nerds here at the AWM, so our gift shop is full of items we love and the word nerds on your shopping list will also love! From writing-themed coffee mugs to literature-inspired jewelry, and book cover t-shirts to actual books, there is something for every book worm. We also offer exclusive AWM-branded items, as well as apparel and prints based on our current special exhibit Dark Testament: A Century of Black Writers on Justice. Some of these items are available only in-store, though most are also online. Our gift shop is open during normal operating hours (Thurs-Mon, 10am-5pm). You do not need to purchase an admission ticket in order to shop in our store. Start shopping today!