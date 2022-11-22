Gifts for Writers and Readers

Find the perfect gift for the literature lovers in your life.

Give the gift of American writing this holiday season! Whether you’re looking for a gift for an aspiring writer, an avid reader, or just want to treat yourself, the American Writers Museum gift shop is the place to be. We have new merchandise inspired by our special exhibit Dark Testament, coffee mugs, writing-themed jewelry, book cover t-shirts, and so much more. You’ll be the hit of the holiday season with the book worms and word nerds in your life!

Some of these items are available only in-store, though most are also online. When shopping online use code Holiday10 for 10% off your entire order, valid through December 15. Our gift shop is open during normal operating hours (Thurs-Mon, 10am-5pm). You do not need to purchase an admission ticket in order to shop in our store.

AWM Membership

An annual membership to the AWM is the gift that keeps on giving! AWM members get unlimited free admission to the Museum and most author programs, plus advanced notice when new programs are announced. Members also get exclusive access to preview new exhibits and also recordings of programs before they are released publicly. More perks include a 15% discount on retail purchases, two free guest passes as well as a 50% discount for a member guest, reciprocal membership to other museums and Author Home Affiliates. Plus, with special members-only events being a member of the AWM is a great way to connect with fellow readers and writers.

Need another reason? Purchase or renew a membership by December 31, 2022 and we’ll add three extra months onto your membership at no additional cost. Learn more about membership levels and benefits here.

AWM Brand Apparel

From notebooks and pens to hats, shirts, tote bags and more…AWM gear will have you looking sharp. Of particular interest is the original American Writers Festival tote bag, sold exclusively by the AWM. Not only do the colors pop, but it can hold many many books! We also recommend our Inspiration Packets, ideal for the writers in your life. These feature an exclusive AWM journal, an exclusive AWM bamboo pen, a surprise postcard of a great American author, and a surprise writer themed magnet.

Dark Testament: A Century of Black Writers on Justice

Our newest exhibit Dark Testament opened in September and the related merchandise is just as impactful as the exhibit itself! The exhibit includes 16 original works of art that honor 16 influential Black writers. Prints of this artwork are available in our gift shop, and t-shirts featuring select writers, like this one here, are also available. Many of the books featured in the exhibit are also for sale in our gift shop, or through our affiliate shop on Bookshop.org here.

Magnets

Speaking of magnets, we have a lot of cool magnets. And who doesn’t love a cheeky little magnet! A great option for stocking stuffers or office gift exchanges, you don’t need to break the bank to let someone know you appreciate their passion for words.

Fashion Accessories

Writing and style meet with items like scarves, jewelry pieces, pins and more. Let someone special know you care about them with The Great Gatsby-inspired “East and West Egg” gold-plated necklace. Or perhaps the pashmina typewriter scarf is more their speed. More fashion accessories such as pins, necklaces and more are available in our physical gift shop. Also, finger puppets. Because nothing says fashion like finger puppets.

Gifts for Children

For the little literature lovers in your life, we recommend our bookish squirrel t-shirt inspired by the tree mural in our Children’s Literature Gallery. We also have items like the Storymatic Kids card game that encourages creativity and lays the foundation for a future writer!

Home Decor

From candles and coffee mugs to posters and postcards, we have items to make your home feel cozy and comfortable. Posters are great for the English majors you know who need to enliven their dorms. Or perhaps you need a gift for a writer who needs to spruce up their office. These items are primarily available in-person only.

BOOKS! BOOKS! BOOKS!

Books are always a classic gift as well. Visit our Reading Recommendations page for various book lists based on different themes.