A Ballad of Love and Glory by Reyna Grande

From the publisher: A “sweeping historical saga following a Mexican army nurse and an Irish soldier who must fight, at first for their survival and then for their love, amidst the atrocity of the Mexican-American War…Heartbreaking and lyrical, Reyna Grande’s spellbinding saga, inspired by true events and historical figures, brings these two unforgettable characters to life and illuminates a largely forgotten moment in history that impacts the US-Mexico border to this day.”

While this book alone sounds fascinating, I am even more excited to host Reyna Grande on October 16 at the AWM for a live recording of our podcast series AWM Author Talks! She will be interviewed by guest host Juan Martinez, and both of them were featured in our exhibit My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today. So needless to say it will be an enlightening conversation about representation, stories, and the power of words. Register for the event here!

–Nate, Digital Content Associate