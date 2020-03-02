Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls by T Kira Madden

When my friend heard that T Kira Madden will be at the AWM on March 12, she jumped in excitement! Then she immediately went to her bookshelf, pulled this book down and told me to read it. I’m glad she did. Written with brutal honesty and vulnerability, Madden’s memoir deals with themes of addiction, sexuality, family and more as she finds her place in the world. In the face of rather horrific and traumatic experiences, Madden gets through it with humor and compassion, which comes across brilliantly in her writing. I can’t wait to meet her in just a couple of weeks!

–Nate, Content & Communications Coordinator