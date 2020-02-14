Every week, the AWM is excited to bring you stories written by our visitors in our Story of the Day exhibit, which features typewriters that visitors can interact with directly, or our newest temporary exhibit, My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today. Check back weekly for new stories, and visit the Museum to try out our typewriters, see the exhibit, and possibly be featured here!

Part of our newest temporary exhibit features an interactive station that allows visitors to write their family’s story on a luggage tag and stamp it with the reason their family came to the United States or how they’ve moved within the country, whether it was Family, Refuge, by Force, for Freedom or Opportunity, or a different reason. Below are four stories shared in the exhibit, which opened to the public November 21, 2019. Visit the Museum or comment below to share your family’s immigration (or migration) story.

“My family is composed of descendants of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade. Forcibly removed from Africa to provide free labor in the Americas.” 12-26-2019

“My mom was born in China and my dad was born in Japan. After they met each other and got married, they moved to California to let me and my siblings have a better life. I love my family a lot.” 12/31

“3 brothers moved from England and became slave owners. Very haunting but honest.”