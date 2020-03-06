Every week, the AWM is excited to bring you stories written by our visitors in our Story of the Day exhibit, which features typewriters that visitors can interact with directly, or our newest temporary exhibit, My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today. Check back weekly for new stories, and visit the Museum to try out our typewriters, see the exhibit, and possibly be featured here!

A Dog Called Huck

Once upon a time there was a dog called Huck. He had, as we might call, very big ears.

Every day at midnight, when all of his people were asleep, he howled as loud as he could, and woke his people up.

“Huck! Shut up! We just walked you for an hour!” yelled his master. So as he came back with the leash, Huck howled again, but this time with delight. When he howled, it woke up Christy, his other master.

He crouched back in fear, thinking he was in trouble. Then his master yelled, “Huck, what the heck!”