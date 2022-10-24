Next Chapter: Age of Innocence Recap

What do you get when you blend a love of literature with a dash of Gilded-Age-inspired luxury? Next Chapter: The Age of Innocence!

Each year, the Chicago Council of the American Writers Museum puts on a themed event to raise funds for the Write In youth program. This year, the group of dedicated Chicagoland professionals took inspiration from Edith Wharton’s classic novel for a night to remember at the Museum.

Hoop skirts, tiaras, and top hats graced the halls of the museum, where guests enjoyed era-themed drinks, romance novel erasure poetry, and time period trivia during the event. Attendees also explored all that the American Writers Museum has to offer, including the newest exhibit, Dark Testament: A Century of Black Writers on Justice.

Thanks to the support of sponsors, Council members, and supporters, the Next Chapter event raised more than $22,000 to serve middle and high school students from under-resourced schools.

If you were unable to attend or make a contribution Friday night, you can still make a gift today.

A toast to all the sponsors and guests of this glamorous evening!

Please enjoy some of the photos from the event, and be sure to tag the American Writers Museum on social media if you share them.